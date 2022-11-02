A look at Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) stock priced at $4.38, up 1.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.45 and dropped to $4.29 before settling in for the closing price of $4.32. DSX’s price has ranged from $3.31 to $6.89 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 13.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 137.40%. With a float of $62.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 819 employees.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Diana Shipping Inc. is 17.80%, while institutional ownership is 18.20%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 18.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Diana Shipping Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Looking closely at Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.84. However, in the short run, Diana Shipping Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.46. Second resistance stands at $4.53. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.14.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 366.17 million, the company has a total of 86,200K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 214,200 K while annual income is 57,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 74,520 K while its latest quarter income was 35,610 K.