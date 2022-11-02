A look at Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s (GETY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On November 01, 2022, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) opened at $6.91, lower -11.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.00 and dropped to $5.90 before settling in for the closing price of $6.80. Price fluctuations for GETY have ranged from $4.51 to $37.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 93.60% at the time writing. With a float of $192.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $394.70 million.

The firm has a total of 1600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Getty Images Holdings Inc. is 68.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 45,455. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,200 shares at a rate of $8.74, taking the stock ownership to the 64,596,723 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 131,618 for $8.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,118,964. This insider now owns 64,601,923 shares in total.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -0.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Getty Images Holdings Inc., GETY], we can find that recorded value of 2.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.40. The third major resistance level sits at $7.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.50.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Key Stats

There are currently 82,800K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 918,688 K according to its annual income of -2,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 230,978 K and its income totaled 24,899 K.