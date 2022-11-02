A look at Saia Inc.’s (SAIA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $196.73, soaring 4.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $208.31 and dropped to $190.66 before settling in for the closing price of $198.86. Within the past 52 weeks, SAIA’s price has moved between $168.03 and $365.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 12.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 82.30%. With a float of $26.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.47, operating margin of +14.47, and the pretax margin is +14.54.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Trucking industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 102,162. In this transaction Director of this company sold 456 shares at a rate of $224.04, taking the stock ownership to the 5,835 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Exec. VP & Chief Customer Off. sold 13,474 for $247.58, making the entire transaction worth $3,335,878. This insider now owns 3,279 shares in total.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.55) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +11.06 while generating a return on equity of 23.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.29% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Saia Inc. (SAIA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.82, a number that is poised to hit 3.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Saia Inc. (SAIA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.44 million, its volume of 0.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.52.

During the past 100 days, Saia Inc.’s (SAIA) raw stochastic average was set at 41.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $199.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $223.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $213.53 in the near term. At $219.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $231.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $195.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $184.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $178.23.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.41 billion based on 26,412K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,289 M and income totals 253,240 K. The company made 745,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 109,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.