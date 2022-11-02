A look at Yext Inc.’s (YEXT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On November 01, 2022, Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) opened at $5.47, higher 1.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.50 and dropped to $5.34 before settling in for the closing price of $5.32. Price fluctuations for YEXT have ranged from $4.00 to $12.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.80% at the time writing. With a float of $110.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.23 million.

The firm has a total of 1400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.83, operating margin of -23.03, and the pretax margin is -23.55.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Yext Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 99,310. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $4.97, taking the stock ownership to the 47,992 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s General Counsel sold 5,608 for $5.36, making the entire transaction worth $30,081. This insider now owns 67,992 shares in total.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -23.88 while generating a return on equity of -44.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Yext Inc. (YEXT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 125.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yext Inc. (YEXT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yext Inc., YEXT], we can find that recorded value of 1.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Yext Inc.’s (YEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 80.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.58. The third major resistance level sits at $5.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.17.

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Key Stats

There are currently 123,436K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 677.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 390,580 K according to its annual income of -93,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 100,870 K and its income totaled -19,990 K.