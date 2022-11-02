A major move is in the offing as KT Corporation (KT) market cap hits 6.62 billion

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) stock priced at $12.635, down -0.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.77 and dropped to $12.62 before settling in for the closing price of $12.71. KT’s price has ranged from $11.56 to $15.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 1.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.20%. With a float of $428.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $471.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23371 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.88, operating margin of +6.60, and the pretax margin is +7.48.

KT Corporation (KT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%.

KT Corporation (KT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +5.45 while generating a return on equity of 9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KT Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.15

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.0 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.75 in the near term. At $12.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.45.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.62 billion, the company has a total of 471,616K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,685 M while annual income is 1,221 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,050 M while its latest quarter income was 250,500 K.