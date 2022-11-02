A major move is in the offing as MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) market cap hits 971.35 million

On November 01, 2022, MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) opened at $10.04, higher 0.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.38 and dropped to $9.855 before settling in for the closing price of $9.96. Price fluctuations for MFA have ranged from $7.15 to $19.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -4.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 141.90% at the time writing. With a float of $101.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 298 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.33, operating margin of +87.32, and the pretax margin is +67.35.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MFA Financial Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 64.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 10,760. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Ofcr of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $10.76, taking the stock ownership to the 15,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s SVP & Co-Chief Invest. Ofcr bought 3,000 for $10.75, making the entire transaction worth $32,250. This insider now owns 63,350 shares in total.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by -$1.24. This company achieved a net margin of +67.13 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MFA Financial Inc. (MFA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.53 million, its volume of 1.11 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, MFA Financial Inc.’s (MFA) raw stochastic average was set at 44.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.29 in the near term. At $10.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.24.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Key Stats

There are currently 101,797K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 971.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 362,300 K according to its annual income of 328,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 109,320 K and its income totaled -100,370 K.