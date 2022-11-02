A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) volume exceeds 0.59 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $17.02, up 1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.41 and dropped to $16.95 before settling in for the closing price of $16.80. Over the past 52 weeks, ATEN has traded in a range of $12.27-$18.00.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 432.50%. With a float of $70.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.89 million.

The firm has a total of 590 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.60, operating margin of +13.35, and the pretax margin is +12.65.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of A10 Networks Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 27,327. In this transaction EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg of this company sold 2,086 shares at a rate of $13.10, taking the stock ownership to the 125,918 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,592 for $13.10, making the entire transaction worth $86,355. This insider now owns 531,569 shares in total.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +37.95 while generating a return on equity of 58.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 432.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 40.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at A10 Networks Inc.’s (ATEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [A10 Networks Inc., ATEN], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, A10 Networks Inc.’s (ATEN) raw stochastic average was set at 91.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.58. The third major resistance level sits at $17.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.37.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.26 billion has total of 76,172K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 250,040 K in contrast with the sum of 94,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 67,970 K and last quarter income was 10,420 K.