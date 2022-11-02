AGCO Corporation (AGCO) volume exceeds 1.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $122.23, down -5.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.23 and dropped to $115.64 before settling in for the closing price of $124.17. Over the past 52 weeks, AGCO has traded in a range of $88.55-$144.82.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 109.70%. With a float of $61.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.60 million.

In an organization with 23300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.52, operating margin of +9.10, and the pretax margin is +8.48.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of AGCO Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 750,540. In this transaction SVP, Customer Experience of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $107.22, taking the stock ownership to the 48,026 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 939 for $105.50, making the entire transaction worth $99,064. This insider now owns 1,491 shares in total.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.11) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +8.05 while generating a return on equity of 28.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.04% during the next five years compared to 43.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AGCO Corporation’s (AGCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.54, a number that is poised to hit 3.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.76 million. That was better than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.42.

During the past 100 days, AGCO Corporation’s (AGCO) raw stochastic average was set at 75.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.26. However, in the short run, AGCO Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $120.85. Second resistance stands at $124.83. The third major resistance level sits at $127.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $107.67.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.54 billion has total of 74,598K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,138 M in contrast with the sum of 897,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,945 M and last quarter income was 177,700 K.