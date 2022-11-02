AGTC (Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation) dropped -0.12 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 01, 2022, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) trading session started at the price of $0.40, that was -0.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4125 and dropped to $0.396 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for AGTC has been $0.23 – $3.18.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -61.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.30%. With a float of $67.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.63 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 102 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 6,250. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 8,070 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 55,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,994 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $3,376. This insider now owns 21,006 shares in total.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.43) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -11565.80 while generating a return on equity of -73.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 92.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.93 million, its volume of 1.35 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 199.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 166.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3420, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9210. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4170 in the near term. At $0.4230, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4335. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4005, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3840.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Key Stats

There are 67,632K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.77 million. As of now, sales total 330 K while income totals -68,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 330 K while its last quarter net income were -18,390 K.