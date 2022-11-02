Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) 20 Days SMA touches 14.46%: The odds favor the bear

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $13.44, up 3.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.86 and dropped to $13.08 before settling in for the closing price of $13.24. Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has traded in a range of $6.14-$23.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -827.70%. With a float of $172.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 847 employees.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 79.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 130,155. In this transaction Chief Med & Operating Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.02, taking the stock ownership to the 1,177,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 24,000 for $13.08, making the entire transaction worth $313,829. This insider now owns 568,529 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -16.72 while generating a return on equity of -116.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -827.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Looking closely at Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 37.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.51. However, in the short run, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.00. Second resistance stands at $14.32. The third major resistance level sits at $14.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.44.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.54 billion has total of 187,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,168 M in contrast with the sum of -195,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 366,470 K and last quarter income was -11,580 K.