Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) last year’s performance of 190.03% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

October 31, 2022, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) trading session started at the price of $9.54, that was 3.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.05 and dropped to $9.52 before settling in for the closing price of $9.60. A 52-week range for AMPY has been $2.60 – $9.86.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 7.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 93.20%. With a float of $38.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 210 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.83, operating margin of +33.72, and the pretax margin is -9.35.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amplify Energy Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Amplify Energy Corp. is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 43.90%.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of -9.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -15.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Looking closely at Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.48 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Amplify Energy Corp.’s (AMPY) raw stochastic average was set at 96.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.68. However, in the short run, Amplify Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.12. Second resistance stands at $10.35. The third major resistance level sits at $10.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.06.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Key Stats

There are 38,327K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 371.86 million. As of now, sales total 342,920 K while income totals -32,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 121,780 K while its last quarter net income were 29,220 K.