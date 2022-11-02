Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 20 Days SMA touches 8.97%: The odds favor the bear

November 01, 2022, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) trading session started at the price of $14.08, that was -0.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.19 and dropped to $13.615 before settling in for the closing price of $13.77. A 52-week range for ABR has been $11.16 – $20.74.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 30.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 66.70%. With a float of $166.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 579 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.05, operating margin of +75.95, and the pretax margin is +50.81.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 142,157. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,255 shares at a rate of $15.36, taking the stock ownership to the 134,705 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $16.39, making the entire transaction worth $40,975. This insider now owns 227,500 shares in total.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.47) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +40.65 while generating a return on equity of 18.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.25 million, its volume of 1.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s (ABR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.05 in the near term. At $14.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.90.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Key Stats

There are 170,302K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.27 billion. As of now, sales total 799,240 K while income totals 339,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 251,770 K while its last quarter net income were 81,120 K.