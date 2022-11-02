Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) volume exceeds 0.53 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On November 01, 2022, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) opened at $17.88, higher 3.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.53 and dropped to $17.82 before settling in for the closing price of $17.68. Price fluctuations for ARQT have ranged from $13.59 to $27.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.80% at the time writing. With a float of $57.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 147 employees.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07, was worth 19,510. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $19.51, taking the stock ownership to the 380,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s Director sold 6,000 for $20.29, making the entire transaction worth $121,766. This insider now owns 168,208 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.5) by $0.23. This company achieved a return on equity of -72.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.14, a number that is poised to hit -1.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 18.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.55 in the near term. At $18.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

There are currently 51,563K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -206,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -67,406 K.