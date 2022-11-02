ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) posted a 15.84% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) stock priced at $1.09, up 7.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.0758 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. ATIP’s price has ranged from $0.85 to $4.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -75.00%. With a float of $201.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.85 million.

The firm has a total of 5600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.86, operating margin of -2.82, and the pretax margin is -135.85.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 2,070. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $2.07, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 10,000 for $3.63, making the entire transaction worth $36,300. This insider now owns 98,450 shares in total.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -123.96 while generating a return on equity of -185.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ATI Physical Therapy Inc., ATIP], we can find that recorded value of 0.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s (ATIP) raw stochastic average was set at 25.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0301, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6560. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2081. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2461. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3123. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1039, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0377. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9997.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 240.03 million, the company has a total of 206,825K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 627,870 K while annual income is -778,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 163,290 K while its latest quarter income was -135,550 K.