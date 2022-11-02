Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $101.09, plunging -0.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.25 and dropped to $101.00 before settling in for the closing price of $101.14. Within the past 52 weeks, AAWW’s price has moved between $58.70 and $101.62.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 17.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.70%. With a float of $28.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.24 million.

In an organization with 4056 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.72, operating margin of +17.65, and the pretax margin is +16.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Airports & Air Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 3,320,101. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 39,463 shares at a rate of $84.13, taking the stock ownership to the 64,989 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s EVP, GC & Secty. sold 9,975 for $88.45, making the entire transaction worth $882,289. This insider now owns 33,356 shares in total.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.63) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +12.24 while generating a return on equity of 19.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 56.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) Trading Performance Indicators

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.50, a number that is poised to hit 4.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s (AAWW) raw stochastic average was set at 98.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.40. However, in the short run, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $101.24. Second resistance stands at $101.37. The third major resistance level sits at $101.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.74.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.86 billion based on 28,322K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,031 M and income totals 493,320 K. The company made 1,180 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 88,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.