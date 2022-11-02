Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $0.9839, down -6.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.02 and dropped to $0.91 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. Over the past 52 weeks, ATOS has traded in a range of $0.77-$2.91.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 91.10%. With a float of $126.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4 employees.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 25.00%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 35.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8864, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0729. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9937 in the near term. At $1.0619, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1037. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8837, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8419. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7737.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 117.20 million has total of 126,624K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -20,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -6,672 K.