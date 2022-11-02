AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) kicked off at the price of $4.19: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $4.40, down -4.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.45 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $4.37. Over the past 52 weeks, AVPT has traded in a range of $3.40-$9.58.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -68.70%. With a float of $115.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.49 million.

The firm has a total of 1934 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.91, operating margin of -27.87, and the pretax margin is -17.09.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of AvePoint Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 203,626. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 32,000 shares at a rate of $6.36, taking the stock ownership to the 154,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 39,000 for $6.43, making the entire transaction worth $250,938. This insider now owns 172,000 shares in total.

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.35 while generating a return on equity of -13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AvePoint Inc.’s (AVPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1847.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AvePoint Inc. (AVPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AvePoint Inc., AVPT], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, AvePoint Inc.’s (AVPT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.72. The third major resistance level sits at $5.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.38.

AvePoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 739.12 million has total of 182,811K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 191,910 K in contrast with the sum of -33,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 55,700 K and last quarter income was -9,200 K.