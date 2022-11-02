Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.64 million

November 01, 2022, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) trading session started at the price of $0.63, that was 4.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.64 and dropped to $0.62 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. A 52-week range for ASM has been $0.47 – $1.09.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -20.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.20%. With a float of $99.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.80, operating margin of -15.44, and the pretax margin is -14.44.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 2.73%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -18.35 while generating a return on equity of -2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Looking closely at Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s (ASM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5572, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6918. However, in the short run, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6466. Second resistance stands at $0.6533. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6666. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6266, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6133. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6066.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Key Stats

There are 118,349K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 74.83 million. As of now, sales total 11,230 K while income totals -2,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,370 K while its last quarter net income were 2,280 K.