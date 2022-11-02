Avnet Inc. (AVT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.28% last month.

On November 01, 2022, Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) opened at $40.67, higher 1.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.82 and dropped to $40.20 before settling in for the closing price of $40.19. Price fluctuations for AVT have ranged from $35.45 to $50.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 259.80% at the time writing. With a float of $89.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.20, operating margin of +3.99, and the pretax margin is +3.43.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 1,090,623. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 24,221 shares at a rate of $45.03, taking the stock ownership to the 30,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 24,221 for $43.92, making the entire transaction worth $1,063,738. This insider now owns 54,287 shares in total.

Avnet Inc. (AVT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.52) by $0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 16.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 259.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.40% during the next five years compared to 27.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Avnet Inc. (AVT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avnet Inc. (AVT)

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.08 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Avnet Inc.’s (AVT) raw stochastic average was set at 39.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.89 in the near term. At $41.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.93. The third support level lies at $39.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) Key Stats

There are currently 93,096K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,311 M according to its annual income of 692,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,750 M and its income totaled 184,260 K.