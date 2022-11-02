AYX (Alteryx Inc.) dropped -1.29 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 01, 2022, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) trading session started at the price of $50.01, that was -1.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.65 and dropped to $48.07 before settling in for the closing price of $48.73. A 52-week range for AYX has been $43.45 – $81.30.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 44.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -624.70%. With a float of $59.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.31 million.

The firm has a total of 2595 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.56, operating margin of -25.42, and the pretax margin is -33.11.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alteryx Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Alteryx Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 1,237,333. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $61.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director bought 56,829 for $55.71, making the entire transaction worth $3,166,209. This insider now owns 911,829 shares in total.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.59) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -33.51 while generating a return on equity of -40.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -624.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to -37.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alteryx Inc. (AYX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alteryx Inc., AYX], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Alteryx Inc.’s (AYX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $51.52. The third major resistance level sits at $52.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.65.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Key Stats

There are 68,500K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.32 billion. As of now, sales total 536,140 K while income totals -179,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 180,620 K while its last quarter net income were -106,770 K.