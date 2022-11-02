Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) volume exceeds 0.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) stock priced at $45.49, up 0.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.13 and dropped to $43.50 before settling in for the closing price of $44.06. BEAM’s price has ranged from $27.77 to $100.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -37.70%. With a float of $69.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.21 million.

The firm has a total of 341 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 29,892. In this transaction insider of this company sold 551 shares at a rate of $54.25, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s insider sold 20,326 for $60.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,229,806. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.41, a number that is poised to hit -1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Beam Therapeutics Inc., BEAM], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.50.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 36.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.29. The third major resistance level sits at $48.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $40.57.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.97 billion, the company has a total of 70,355K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 51,840 K while annual income is -370,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,650 K while its latest quarter income was -71,950 K.