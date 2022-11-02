Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 19.84% last month.

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) stock priced at $58.69, up 1.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.89 and dropped to $57.715 before settling in for the closing price of $57.76. BYD’s price has ranged from $46.10 to $72.72 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 8.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 442.60%. With a float of $76.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15114 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.54, operating margin of +27.73, and the pretax margin is +17.92.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Boyd Gaming Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 456,595. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,364 shares at a rate of $54.59, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director bought 25 for $49.80, making the entire transaction worth $1,251. This insider now owns 8,364 shares in total.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.48 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.76 while generating a return on equity of 34.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 442.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.17% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Boyd Gaming Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

The latest stats from [Boyd Gaming Corporation, BYD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.04 million was inferior to 1.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) raw stochastic average was set at 96.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.52. The third major resistance level sits at $60.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.17. The third support level lies at $56.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.13 billion, the company has a total of 109,584K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,370 M while annual income is 463,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 877,260 K while its latest quarter income was 157,000 K.