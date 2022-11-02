BRMK (Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.) dropped -1.55 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $5.90, down -1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.96 and dropped to $5.72 before settling in for the closing price of $5.82. Over the past 52 weeks, BRMK has traded in a range of $4.89-$10.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.90%. With a float of $127.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.81 million.

The firm has a total of 60 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.07, operating margin of +71.18, and the pretax margin is +68.43.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 46.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 31,925 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,748 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s Chief Credit Officer sold 2,500 for $9.52, making the entire transaction worth $23,805. This insider now owns 11,417 shares in total.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +68.43 while generating a return on equity of 7.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s (BRMK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., BRMK], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s (BRMK) raw stochastic average was set at 30.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.04. The third major resistance level sits at $6.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.41.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 744.61 million has total of 132,867K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 120,540 K in contrast with the sum of 82,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 28,520 K and last quarter income was 15,950 K.