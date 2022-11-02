Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 23,256 M

On November 01, 2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) opened at $40.68, higher 1.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.99 and dropped to $39.83 before settling in for the closing price of $39.61. Price fluctuations for BAM have ranged from $36.93 to $62.47 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 25.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2333.30% at the time writing. With a float of $1.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 180000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.62, operating margin of +18.76, and the pretax margin is +15.55.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is 12.90%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 24,012,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,825,000 shares at a rate of $8.50, taking the stock ownership to the 7,797,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,000,000 for $9.00, making the entire transaction worth $9,000,000. This insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.75) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +5.03 while generating a return on equity of 9.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2333.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.43% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)

The latest stats from [Brookfield Asset Management Inc., BAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.15 million was superior to 1.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s (BAM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.44. The third major resistance level sits at $41.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,619,764K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 65.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 75,731 M according to its annual income of 3,966 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,256 M and its income totaled 590,000 K.