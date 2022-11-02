Bunge Limited (BG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 8.48%

On November 01, 2022, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) opened at $99.39, higher 1.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.95 and dropped to $98.34 before settling in for the closing price of $98.70. Price fluctuations for BG have ranged from $80.41 to $128.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 79.10% at the time writing. With a float of $148.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.56 million.

In an organization with 22000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.64, operating margin of +6.55, and the pretax margin is +4.34.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 5,135,487. In this transaction Controller, Principal Actg Off of this company sold 44,666 shares at a rate of $114.98, taking the stock ownership to the 33,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12, when Company’s Co-President, Agribusiness sold 16,000 for $108.24, making the entire transaction worth $1,731,846. This insider now owns 42,950 shares in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $3.28) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +3.51 while generating a return on equity of 30.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.80% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bunge Limited (BG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.77, a number that is poised to hit 3.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.66 million. That was better than the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.23.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 65.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.08. However, in the short run, Bunge Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $101.03. Second resistance stands at $102.30. The third major resistance level sits at $103.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.08. The third support level lies at $95.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

There are currently 149,800K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 59,152 M according to its annual income of 2,078 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,759 M and its income totaled 380,000 K.