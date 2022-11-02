Can Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s (ARLP) hike of 5.48% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $24.75, up 2.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.47 and dropped to $24.40 before settling in for the closing price of $24.28. Over the past 52 weeks, ARLP has traded in a range of $9.66-$27.63.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -4.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 234.20%. With a float of $89.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2990 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.43, operating margin of +13.96, and the pretax margin is +11.41.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Thermal Coal Industry. The insider ownership of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is 16.30%, while institutional ownership is 27.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 43,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $14.50, taking the stock ownership to the 7,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 07, when Company’s Director sold 8,000 for $13.80, making the entire transaction worth $110,392. This insider now owns 10,462 shares in total.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.57) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +11.05 while generating a return on equity of 15.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 234.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.83% during the next five years compared to -17.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s (ARLP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s (ARLP) raw stochastic average was set at 75.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.41 in the near term. At $25.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.84. The third support level lies at $23.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.13 billion has total of 127,200K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,570 M in contrast with the sum of 178,160 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 616,500 K and last quarter income was 161,480 K.