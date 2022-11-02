Can Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) hike of 5.53% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $76.52, up 1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.09 and dropped to $75.40 before settling in for the closing price of $75.83. Over the past 52 weeks, APH has traded in a range of $61.67-$88.45.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 11.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.20%. With a float of $591.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $596.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 90000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.28, operating margin of +20.00, and the pretax margin is +18.29.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Amphenol Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 96.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 9,447,643. In this transaction President, ISS Division of this company sold 122,000 shares at a rate of $77.44, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel sold 20,000 for $76.87, making the entire transaction worth $1,537,388. This insider now owns 25,700 shares in total.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +14.43 while generating a return on equity of 26.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.80% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

The latest stats from [Amphenol Corporation, APH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.08 million was superior to 2.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) raw stochastic average was set at 80.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.11. The third major resistance level sits at $79.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.73. The third support level lies at $74.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.15 billion has total of 594,828K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,876 M in contrast with the sum of 1,591 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,295 M and last quarter income was 496,600 K.