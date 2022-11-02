Can Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) hike of 11.92% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.15, soaring 14.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.65 and dropped to $3.06 before settling in for the closing price of $2.95. Within the past 52 weeks, ATAI’s price has moved between $2.60 and $17.81.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.00%. With a float of $146.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 81 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.77, operating margin of -590.52, and the pretax margin is -670.40.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.51%, while institutional ownership is 35.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 97,801. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,900 shares at a rate of $4.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,799,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 34,700 for $4.46, making the entire transaction worth $154,689. This insider now owns 1,777,402 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -823.56 while generating a return on equity of -71.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 778.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

The latest stats from [Atai Life Sciences N.V., ATAI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.06 million was superior to 0.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 33.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.95. The third major resistance level sits at $4.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.77. The third support level lies at $2.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 545.09 million based on 165,875K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,380 K and income totals -167,810 K. The company made 170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.