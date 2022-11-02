Can Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) drop of -2.51% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) stock priced at $138.56, down -2.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.00 and dropped to $130.37 before settling in for the closing price of $133.36. BILL’s price has ranged from $89.87 to $348.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -169.10%. With a float of $101.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2269 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.12, operating margin of -49.35, and the pretax margin is -51.51.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Bill.com Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 1,116,267. In this transaction Chief Experience Officer of this company sold 8,855 shares at a rate of $126.06, taking the stock ownership to the 616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s CLO & CCO sold 1,562 for $123.19, making the entire transaction worth $192,423. This insider now owns 4,100 shares in total.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -50.84 while generating a return on equity of -9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.55.

During the past 100 days, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 36.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $143.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $160.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $136.17 in the near term. At $141.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $144.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $127.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.64. The third support level lies at $118.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.83 billion, the company has a total of 105,652K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 641,960 K while annual income is -326,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 202,170 K while its latest quarter income was -83,520 K.