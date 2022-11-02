Can BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) hike of 2.61% in a week be considered a lucky break?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $37.87, down -0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.09 and dropped to $37.275 before settling in for the closing price of $37.53. Over the past 52 weeks, BWA has traded in a range of $31.14-$50.09.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 10.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.00%. With a float of $232.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.30 million.

In an organization with 49300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.26, operating margin of +9.34, and the pretax margin is +5.32.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of BorgWarner Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 706,474. In this transaction EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec of this company sold 17,543 shares at a rate of $40.27, taking the stock ownership to the 40,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 4,000 for $38.75, making the entire transaction worth $155,016. This insider now owns 57,923 shares in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.87) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +3.62 while generating a return on equity of 8.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.80% during the next five years compared to -4.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.28 million. That was better than the volume of 2.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) raw stochastic average was set at 68.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.88. However, in the short run, BorgWarner Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.84. Second resistance stands at $38.37. The third major resistance level sits at $38.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.74. The third support level lies at $36.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.61 billion has total of 234,154K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,838 M in contrast with the sum of 537,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,060 M and last quarter income was 273,000 K.