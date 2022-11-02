Can Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) hike of 6.62% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On November 01, 2022, Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) opened at $17.78, lower -0.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.18 and dropped to $17.14 before settling in for the closing price of $17.27. Price fluctuations for CPNG have ranged from $8.98 to $30.94 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 61.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -234.30% at the time writing. With a float of $1.57 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.76 billion.

In an organization with 68000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.89, operating margin of -6.51, and the pretax margin is -8.38.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 2,762. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 171 shares at a rate of $16.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,558,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 120,038 for $14.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,712,942. This insider now owns 2,558,940 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -8.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coupang Inc. (CPNG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 61.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.07. However, in the short run, Coupang Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.90. Second resistance stands at $18.56. The third major resistance level sits at $18.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.48. The third support level lies at $15.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

There are currently 1,766,683K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,406 M according to its annual income of -1,543 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,038 M and its income totaled -75,490 K.