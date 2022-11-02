Can E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) hike of 7.61% in a week be considered a lucky break?

November 01, 2022, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) trading session started at the price of $5.99, that was -0.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.99 and dropped to $5.765 before settling in for the closing price of $5.83. A 52-week range for ETWO has been $4.89 – $13.32.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -240.20%. With a float of $237.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.25 million.

In an organization with 3682 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.71, operating margin of -12.61, and the pretax margin is -51.69.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 2,800. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $7.00, taking the stock ownership to the 190,795 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,000 for $7.03, making the entire transaction worth $175,628. This insider now owns 91,195 shares in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -38.95 while generating a return on equity of -6.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.92 million. That was better than the volume of 2.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.68. However, in the short run, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.94. Second resistance stands at $6.08. The third major resistance level sits at $6.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.63. The third support level lies at $5.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Key Stats

There are 302,255K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.68 billion. As of now, sales total 425,560 K while income totals -165,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 160,680 K while its last quarter net income were -368,690 K.