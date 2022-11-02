Can eBay Inc.’s (EBAY) hike of 2.16% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock priced at $40.52, down -0.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.84 and dropped to $39.295 before settling in for the closing price of $39.84. EBAY’s price has ranged from $35.92 to $77.61 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 2.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -89.00%. With a float of $544.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $556.00 million.

In an organization with 10800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.66, operating margin of +28.85, and the pretax margin is +3.80.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of eBay Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 1,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 155,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 12,107 for $49.13, making the entire transaction worth $594,768. This insider now owns 7,122 shares in total.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.40 while generating a return on equity of 3.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -89.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.11% during the next five years compared to -43.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are eBay Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, eBay Inc.’s (EBAY) raw stochastic average was set at 26.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.39. However, in the short run, eBay Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.67. Second resistance stands at $41.53. The third major resistance level sits at $42.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.44. The third support level lies at $37.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.62 billion, the company has a total of 549,368K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,420 M while annual income is 13,608 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,422 M while its latest quarter income was -531,000 K.