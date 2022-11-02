Can Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s (SKT) hike of 5.52% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On November 01, 2022, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) opened at $18.16, higher 2.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.61 and dropped to $18.07 before settling in for the closing price of $18.01. Price fluctuations for SKT have ranged from $13.26 to $22.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -1.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 120.40% at the time writing. With a float of $101.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 310 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.74, operating margin of +26.44, and the pretax margin is +3.11.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 96,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $19.20, taking the stock ownership to the 40,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $18.00, making the entire transaction worth $180,000. This insider now owns 45,654 shares in total.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +2.82 while generating a return on equity of 2.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.70% during the next five years compared to -47.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s (SKT) raw stochastic average was set at 98.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.74 in the near term. At $18.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.86. The third support level lies at $17.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Key Stats

There are currently 104,371K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 426,530 K according to its annual income of 9,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 105,840 K and its income totaled 19,910 K.