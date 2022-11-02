Can The Toro Company’s (TTC) hike of 4.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $105.91, down -0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.205 and dropped to $104.34 before settling in for the closing price of $105.43. Over the past 52 weeks, TTC has traded in a range of $71.86-$107.76.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 10.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.50%. With a float of $103.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9520 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.94, operating margin of +13.56, and the pretax margin is +12.59.

The Toro Company (TTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of The Toro Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 349,352. In this transaction VP, Strat, Corp & Channel Dev of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $87.34, taking the stock ownership to the 10,575 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s Director sold 1,780 for $88.00, making the entire transaction worth $156,640. This insider now owns 53,364 shares in total.

The Toro Company (TTC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 36.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.20% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Toro Company’s (TTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 103.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toro Company (TTC)

The latest stats from [The Toro Company, TTC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was superior to 0.51 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.59.

During the past 100 days, The Toro Company’s (TTC) raw stochastic average was set at 92.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $106.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.09. The third major resistance level sits at $107.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.36. The third support level lies at $102.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.67 billion has total of 104,203K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,960 M in contrast with the sum of 409,880 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,161 M and last quarter income was 125,150 K.