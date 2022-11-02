Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) stock priced at $36.90, down -1.32% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.8962 and dropped to $35.60 before settling in for the closing price of $36.44. SAVA’s price has ranged from $13.84 to $100.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -238.70%. With a float of $37.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24 workers is very important to gauge.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 25.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 61,100. In this transaction Chief Clinical Dev. Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $24.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 36,159 for $23.79, making the entire transaction worth $860,223. This insider now owns 186,159 shares in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -18.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

The latest stats from [Cassava Sciences Inc., SAVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.77 million was inferior to 2.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.97.

During the past 100 days, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 58.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.78. The third major resistance level sits at $39.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.78.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.37 billion, the company has a total of 40,098K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -32,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -19,328 K.