CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.65 million

On October 31, 2022, CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) opened at $1.0049, higher 2.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.97 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Price fluctuations for CEAD have ranged from $0.92 to $13.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -108.60% at the time writing. With a float of $7.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.80 million.

The firm has a total of 31 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.03, operating margin of -14.51, and the pretax margin is -9.81.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CEA Industries Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 14.90%.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -9.81.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.63

Technical Analysis of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CEA Industries Inc., CEAD], we can find that recorded value of 0.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, CEA Industries Inc.’s (CEAD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0956, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9881. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9033.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Key Stats

There are currently 7,954K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 13,640 K according to its annual income of -1,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,010 K and its income totaled -1,760 K.