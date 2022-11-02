Cerus Corporation (CERS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 159,520 K

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.77, soaring 0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.77 and dropped to $3.635 before settling in for the closing price of $3.66. Within the past 52 weeks, CERS’s price has moved between $3.27 and $8.06.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 32.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.00%. With a float of $171.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 294 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.58, operating margin of -59.30, and the pretax margin is -41.31.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cerus Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 78.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 51,800. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.18, taking the stock ownership to the 164,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 10,000 for $5.12, making the entire transaction worth $51,194. This insider now owns 172,665 shares in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -41.55 while generating a return on equity of -57.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Cerus Corporation (CERS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

The latest stats from [Cerus Corporation, CERS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was inferior to 1.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.83. The third major resistance level sits at $3.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.49.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 641.03 million based on 177,090K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 159,520 K and income totals -54,380 K. The company made 47,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.