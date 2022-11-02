Ciena Corporation (CIEN) volume exceeds 1.16 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $48.20, up 0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.53 and dropped to $47.07 before settling in for the closing price of $47.90. Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has traded in a range of $38.33-$78.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.80%. With a float of $146.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7241 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.25, operating margin of +14.57, and the pretax margin is +12.78.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Ciena Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 22,500. In this transaction SVP, Networking Platforms of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 79,257 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s SVP Finance, CFO sold 2,000 for $43.25, making the entire transaction worth $86,500. This insider now owns 220,492 shares in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.81 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 44.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 309.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Looking closely at Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 53.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.73. However, in the short run, Ciena Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.64. Second resistance stands at $49.31. The third major resistance level sits at $50.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.72.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.93 billion has total of 148,142K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,621 M in contrast with the sum of 500,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 867,980 K and last quarter income was 10,510 K.