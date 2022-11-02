CLS (Celestica Inc.) climbed 1.00 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On November 01, 2022, Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) opened at $11.21, higher 1.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.255 and dropped to $10.92 before settling in for the closing price of $10.96. Price fluctuations for CLS have ranged from $8.21 to $13.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -1.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.70% at the time writing. With a float of $101.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23915 employees.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Celestica Inc. is 8.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.25% during the next five years compared to -2.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Celestica Inc. (CLS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celestica Inc. (CLS)

Looking closely at Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Celestica Inc.’s (CLS) raw stochastic average was set at 82.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.70. However, in the short run, Celestica Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.24. Second resistance stands at $11.42. The third major resistance level sits at $11.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.57.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) Key Stats

There are currently 123,181K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,635 M according to its annual income of 103,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,923 M and its income totaled 45,700 K.