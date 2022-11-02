COMP (Compass Inc.) dropped -3.41 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) stock priced at $2.70, down -3.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.77 and dropped to $2.54 before settling in for the closing price of $2.64. COMP’s price has ranged from $2.21 to $13.54 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 102.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -116.80%. With a float of $403.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $427.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4775 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.83, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -7.71.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Compass Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07, was worth 3,161. In this transaction President, Customer Success of this company sold 1,109 shares at a rate of $2.85, taking the stock ownership to the 604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s President, Customer Success sold 1,109 for $2.81, making the entire transaction worth $3,116. This insider now owns 302 shares in total.

Compass Inc. (COMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7.70 while generating a return on equity of -67.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Compass Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Inc. (COMP)

Looking closely at Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Compass Inc.’s (COMP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. However, in the short run, Compass Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.70. Second resistance stands at $2.85. The third major resistance level sits at $2.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.24.

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.20 billion, the company has a total of 429,960K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,421 M while annual income is -494,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,020 M while its latest quarter income was -101,200 K.