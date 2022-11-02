Coursera Inc. (COUR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

November 01, 2022, Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) trading session started at the price of $13.05, that was -1.24% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.16 and dropped to $12.69 before settling in for the closing price of $12.89. A 52-week range for COUR has been $9.81 – $37.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -149.30%. With a float of $128.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1138 employees.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coursera Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coursera Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 25,224. In this transaction SVP, Engineering of this company sold 2,156 shares at a rate of $11.70, taking the stock ownership to the 371,062 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s SVP, Services sold 100 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,200. This insider now owns 347,032 shares in total.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coursera Inc. (COUR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Coursera Inc.’s (COUR) raw stochastic average was set at 37.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.03 in the near term. At $13.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.09.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Key Stats

There are 145,763K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.81 billion. As of now, sales total 415,290 K while income totals -145,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 136,390 K while its last quarter net income were -36,040 K.