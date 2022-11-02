Curis Inc. (CRIS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 20.66% last month.

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) stock priced at $0.80, up 5.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8697 and dropped to $0.80 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. CRIS’s price has ranged from $0.68 to $7.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 7.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.30%. With a float of $86.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 60 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.74, operating margin of -395.01, and the pretax margin is -426.67.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Curis Inc. is 6.25%, while institutional ownership is 48.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 9,499. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,094 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 64,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,406 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $7,651. This insider now owns 67,971 shares in total.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -426.67 while generating a return on equity of -41.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Curis Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8376, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5198. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8762 in the near term. At $0.9078, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9459. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8065, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7684. The third support level lies at $0.7368 if the price breaches the second support level.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 78.04 million, the company has a total of 91,645K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,650 K while annual income is -45,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,390 K while its latest quarter income was -15,940 K.