Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is 4.02% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) stock priced at $40.39, down -4.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.635 and dropped to $37.83 before settling in for the closing price of $39.85. PLAY’s price has ranged from $29.60 to $52.54 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 146.40%. With a float of $41.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13783 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.81, operating margin of +15.02, and the pretax margin is +9.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 501,913. In this transaction SVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 14,823 shares at a rate of $33.86, taking the stock ownership to the 31,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s SVP, Chief Procurement Ofc bought 12,154 for $32.81, making the entire transaction worth $398,741. This insider now owns 28,725 shares in total.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 50.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.04% during the next five years compared to 1.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)

The latest stats from [Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., PLAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 1.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s (PLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 57.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.64. The third major resistance level sits at $42.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.03. The third support level lies at $34.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.77 billion, the company has a total of 48,236K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,304 M while annual income is 108,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 468,360 K while its latest quarter income was 29,090 K.