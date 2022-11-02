Dave Inc. (DAVE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $0.329, up 0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.329 and dropped to $0.2954 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, DAVE has traded in a range of $0.28-$15.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -187.40%. With a float of $198.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.54 million.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Dave Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 15,329,981. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,532,232 shares at a rate of $10.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,532,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 97,300 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $35,330. This insider now owns 92,352,107 shares in total.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

The latest stats from [Dave Inc., DAVE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.9 million was inferior to 2.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4219, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1629. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3316. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3471. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3652. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2980, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2799. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2644.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 120.43 million has total of 374,505K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -5,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 45,810 K and last quarter income was -27,120 K.