DCP Midstream LP (DCP) volume exceeds 0.63 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) stock priced at $40.06, down -1.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.06 and dropped to $39.06 before settling in for the closing price of $39.75. DCP’s price has ranged from $23.58 to $40.23 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 9.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 190.80%. With a float of $90.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.38 million.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of DCP Midstream LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 107,879. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,750 shares at a rate of $39.23, taking the stock ownership to the 2,750 shares.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 190.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.60% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DCP Midstream LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Looking closely at DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, DCP Midstream LP’s (DCP) raw stochastic average was set at 92.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.12. However, in the short run, DCP Midstream LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.78. Second resistance stands at $40.42. The third major resistance level sits at $40.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.78.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.07 billion, the company has a total of 208,385K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,707 M while annual income is 391,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,269 M while its latest quarter income was 383,000 K.