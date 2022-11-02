Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 175,510 K

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.70, plunging -2.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.74 and dropped to $12.9207 before settling in for the closing price of $13.38. Within the past 52 weeks, EFC’s price has moved between $10.81 and $18.47.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 17.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 551.60%. With a float of $56.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.79 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 170 employees.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Mortgage Finance industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ellington Financial Inc. is 6.15%, while institutional ownership is 57.50%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.45) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 551.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.28% during the next five years compared to 48.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Ellington Financial Inc.’s (EFC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.59 in the near term. At $14.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.95.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 775.33 million based on 60,046K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 175,510 K and income totals 135,250 K. The company made 62,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -61,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.