EQR (Equity Residential) climbed 0.36 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 01, 2022, Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) trading session started at the price of $63.51, that was 0.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.85 and dropped to $63.07 before settling in for the closing price of $63.02. A 52-week range for EQR has been $60.75 – $94.32.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.80%. With a float of $369.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $375.77 million.

The firm has a total of 2400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.53, operating margin of +25.51, and the pretax margin is +57.60.

Equity Residential (EQR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Equity Residential stocks. The insider ownership of Equity Residential is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 157,099. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 1,963 shares at a rate of $80.03, taking the stock ownership to the 24,927 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 16,895 for $80.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,351,600. This insider now owns 25,236 shares in total.

Equity Residential (EQR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.29) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Equity Residential (EQR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 62.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity Residential (EQR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Equity Residential, EQR], we can find that recorded value of 2.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Equity Residential’s (EQR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.17. The third major resistance level sits at $64.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.15.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Key Stats

There are 376,118K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.46 billion. As of now, sales total 2,464 M while income totals 1,333 M. Its latest quarter income was 695,100 K while its last quarter net income were 323,030 K.