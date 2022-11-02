Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) kicked off at the price of $0.14: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On November 01, 2022, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) opened at $0.14, higher 0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1486 and dropped to $0.132 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Price fluctuations for GMBL have ranged from $0.11 to $8.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -112.40% at the time writing. With a float of $66.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 299 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.84, operating margin of -132.80, and the pretax margin is -179.84.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 18,835. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 3,403,334 shares.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.49) by -$1.62. This company achieved a net margin of -157.13 while generating a return on equity of -61.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.72 million, its volume of 1.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s (GMBL) raw stochastic average was set at 5.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2415, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7852. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1484 in the near term. At $0.1568, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1650. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1318, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1236. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1152.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) Key Stats

There are currently 70,923K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 58,350 K according to its annual income of -102,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,710 K and its income totaled -73,550 K.