eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) last year’s performance of -75.24% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.50, soaring 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.70 and dropped to $13.10 before settling in for the closing price of $13.21. Within the past 52 weeks, EXPI’s price has moved between $10.46 and $54.50.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 134.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 150.70%. With a float of $73.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.78 million.

The firm has a total of 1669 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.85, operating margin of +0.91, and the pretax margin is +0.89.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of eXp World Holdings Inc. is 50.80%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 12, was worth 736,710. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $12.28, taking the stock ownership to the 27,464,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board sold 83,659 for $11.09, making the entire transaction worth $927,870. This insider now owns 42,034,338 shares in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +2.15 while generating a return on equity of 44.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 55.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [eXp World Holdings Inc., EXPI], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s (EXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 34.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.96. The third major resistance level sits at $14.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.41.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.98 billion based on 151,799K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,771 M and income totals 81,220 K. The company made 1,415 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.